Frost & Sullivan Webinar to Present the Top 50 Disruptive Technologies & Growth Opportunities Transforming Our World

Multi-billion Dollar Technologies Ready to Energize and Impact the Future for Multiple Industries

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today the release of the Top 50 Emerging Technologies and Growth Opportunities, a comprehensive analysis of the most disruptive technologies that will impact the future of multiple industries, applications, and regions. Through a series of complimentary webinars, Frost & Sullivan experts Rajiv Kumar, TechVision Senior Partner, and Anand S, TechVision Vice President, will offer exclusive insights into key findings.

"This year, over 400 technologies were rated and ranked across several criteria like regional and industry adoption rates, global IP activity, private and public funding, global market potential, and others to create an innovation index. The top 50 technologies selected for 2019 have the power to drive unique convergence and catalyze wide-scale industry disruptions with far-reaching impact," said Kumar.

"Increasing investments from both public and private entities and commercialization efforts in the Top 50 technology areas have revamped the start-up ecosystem across the globe. Start-ups are no longer clustered in Silicon Valley or New York. We see innovation hot spots gaining prominence from Shanghai and Beijing to Mumbai and Bangalore, to London, Berlin, Stockholm, Toronto, and Tel Aviv," said Anand S.

