Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors on the first quarter of 2019

As at 31 March 2019, the real estate portfolio consists of high-quality inner-city properties and retail parks.

In view of the current quality of the portfolio, a distinction is no longer made between core city assets and mixed retail locations.

Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2019: 97% (98% as at 31 December 2018).

Management focus in 2019 mainly on maintaining the high occupancy rate.

Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by €7.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, mainly the result of a continued decrease in the estimated rental values.

Increase of the EPRA earnings in the first quarter of 2019 of 2% to €0.67 per share (€0.66 for the first quarter of 2018).

Limited debt ratio of 27% as at 31 March 2019.

