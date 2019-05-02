sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019

WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.05.2019 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim statement by the Board of Directors on the first quarter of 2019

Continued execution of the strategy with a clear focus on high-quality retail properties.

As at 31 March 2019, the real estate portfolio consists of high-quality inner-city properties and retail parks.

In view of the current quality of the portfolio, a distinction is no longer made between core city assets and mixed retail locations.

Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2019: 97% (98% as at 31 December 2018).

Management focus in 2019 mainly on maintaining the high occupancy rate.

Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by €7.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, mainly the result of a continued decrease in the estimated rental values.

Increase of the EPRA earnings in the first quarter of 2019 of 2% to €0.67 per share (€0.66 for the first quarter of 2018).

Limited debt ratio of 27% as at 31 March 2019.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • VRB-Interim statement 31.03.2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00598587-1921-44b3-ae43-d517bbe30a13)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)