Steve Durbin - Managing Director of the Information Security Forum (ISF), Named European Business Magazine's MD of the Year in Information Technology for 2018/19

LONDON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Business Magazine today announced that Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the Information Security Forum (ISF), the trusted resource for executives and board members on cyber security and risk management, has won the prestigious MD of the Year in Information Technology 2018/19 award. Votes were cast by approximately 89,000 online subscribers.

Durbin is a global business leader, a Chartered Marketer and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing. His CV is peppered with impressive names like Ernst & Young and Gartner. At Ernst & Young, Durbin was responsible for the growth of the firm's entrepreneurial markets business in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. He has substantial experience working in the technology and telecoms markets and was previously Senior Vice President at Gartner. As global head of Gartner's consultancy business, Durbin developed a range of strategic marketing, business and IT solutions for international investment and entrepreneurial markets. He has previously managed and grown start-ups to multi-million-pound turnover initiatives across Europe, the United States and Australasia.

Currently, Durbin is Managing Director of the ISF, a global organisation that informs businesses about risk, so they can build resilience. Strategy, information technology, cyber security and the emerging security threat landscape across both the corporate and personal environments are Durbin's areas of expertise. In 2019, businesses face significant technological disruption due to demands for increased speed, robotics and efficiency, and the ISF, the world's leading independent authority on cyber security and information risk management, can assist organisations to overcome information security challenges and counter the changing cyber threat landscape. The Standard of Good Practice provides a comprehensive best practice blueprint, as businesses that do not prepare now may struggle to handle challenges later.

In 2014, Durbin was named one of the top 10 individuals re-shaping the way that organisations and business leaders approach information security careers, and in 2019, he is leading the way in technology and security issues. With a knack for both anticipating and responding to market conditions, Durbin is acutely aware of what makes businesses tick, and more importantly, has the expertise to advise on how best to manage and mitigate the risks faced by modern organisations.

