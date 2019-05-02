Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM 02-May-2019 / 16:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc (the "Company") Results of the Annual General Meeting The Company is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting") all the resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were passed by the requisite majority. Each of the resolutions put to the Meeting were voted on by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows: Resolution Votes % Votes % Shares Marked As Votes Withheld / (* indicates For Against Abstentions special resolution) Resolution 1 - To 148,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 0 receive the Company's annual report and accounts for the period ended 31 December 2018 Resolution 2 - To 148,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 0 elect James Sturrock as a Director Resolution 3 - To 148,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 0 elect Nikki Crumpton as a Director Resolution 4 - To 145,665,921 97.98 3,000,96 2.02 0 re-elect Thomas 1 Enraght-Moony as a Director Resolution 5 - To 148,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 0 re-elect Abid Ismail as a Director Resolution 6 - To 145,665,921 97.98 3,000,96 2.02 0 re-elect Paul 1 Pindar as a Director Resolution 7 - To 145,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 3,000,000 re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Company Resolution 8 - To 145,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 3,000,000 authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors Resolution 9 - To 148,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 0 authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 Resolution 10* - 148,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 0 To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis in accordance with sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 Resolution 11* - 148,665,921 100.00 961 0.00 0 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified capital investment * indicates Special Resolution NOTES: 1. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the Meeting have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 2. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast for that resolution. 3. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 4. The full text of the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting which is available on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ 5. These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the Meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at: https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/ [1] For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7418 8900 broker) George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: RAG TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 8499 EQS News ID: 806721 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5bd15d9e2f98a9606b933b0bf828eb8d&application_id=806721&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

