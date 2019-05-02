Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 29, 2019 and April 30, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price

of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 29.04.2019 125,851 48.5779 6,113,577 XPAR 29.04.2019 15,000 48.5863 728,795 BATE 29.04.2019 40,000 48.5803 1,943,212 CHIX 29.04.2019 25,000 48.5766 1,214,415 TRQX 30.04.2019 146,070 48.8526 7,135,899 XPAR 30.04.2019 37,525 48.9213 1,835,772 BATE 30.04.2019 60,000 48.8667 2,932,002 CHIX 30.04.2019 35,000 48.8586 1,710,051 TRQX Total 484,446 48.7438 23,613,723

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

