Korian (Paris:KORI) (the "Company"), an expert in care and support services for the elderly, informs its shareholders that a combined general Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company will take place on Thursday 6 June 2019 at 9.00 am CET at the Maison des Centraliens located 8, rue Jean Goujon in Paris (75008).

The prior notice of the Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n° 51 on 29 April 2019.

The information regarding the Meeting mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French commercial Code can be found on the Company's website www.korian.com in the "Finance" section, under "Shareholders", and then "General assembly".

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to CACEIS Corporate Trust Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9 (centralising institution appointed by Korian).

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents (including registration document) at the Company's registered office located in Paris (75008), 21-25, rue Balzac, during the 15 days preceding the holding of the Meeting.

Next event: 6 June 2019 Annual General Meeting

Next publication: 31 July 2019 Interim revenue and results

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living and shared senior housing, homecare and hospital-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

PRESS CONTACT

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of Media Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81