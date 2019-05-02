Lund's Fisheries Inc.: U.S. Shortfin Squid Fishery Achieves MSC Certification

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / The U.S. Northeast Northern Shortfin Squid (Illex illecebrosus) fishery in the Northwest Atlantic has been certified sustainable against the MSC fisheries standard. The assessment, executed by independent conformity assessment body SCS Global Services and requested by Lund's Fisheries, Inc. and The Town Dock, was part of a scope expansion following the successful certification of the U.S. Northeast Longfin Inshore Squid (Loligo pealeii) bottom trawl fishery in 2018. Illex joins Loligo as the 2nd squid species in the world to be MSC certified.

Northern shortfin squid (Illex illecebrosus), also known as Illex, is a commercially important species with a broad range that extends between the Sea of Labrador and the Florida Straits. Illex's geographic distribution is largely influenced by water temperature and water masses. During spring, Northern shortfin squid migrate onto the continental shelf between Newfoundland and Cape Hatteras, and during late autumn, species migrate off the continental shelf presumably to an unknown winter spawning site.

"Sourcing and eating certified sustainable squid has never been easier," said Brian Perkins, Regional Director of the Americas for the Marine Stewardship Council. "The fishery has demonstrated its hard work in sustaining the resource, and in meeting the MSC fisheries sustainability standard. We're proud to have a 2nd responsible squid fishery join the program."

"We are very pleased to offer certified sustainable shortfin squid to our trusted customers and America's seafood consumers, " said Wayne Reichle, President of Lund's Fisheries. "The Marine Stewardship Council certification demonstrates the integrity of our domestic seafood management and monitoring systems. We are working daily to sustainably manage our east coast squid fishery to the benefit of the resource, fishing communities, and calamari lovers everywhere."

"The certification of the North Atlantic Illex fishery is very exciting for us and for sustainability-minded consumers," said Ryan Clark, CEO of The Town Dock. "It has always been important for us to sustainably manage our squid fisheries, so a second MSC certification is welcome news. And now, we can offer our customers around the globe two certified sustainable USA squid species in Loligo and Illex."

Larger in size and with a slightly different flavor profile than Loligo, Illex has emerged in US markets as another domestically-caught seafood option. Illex spawn year-round and migrate long-distances between inshore and offshore waters. With a lifespan of less than one year, water temperature plays a significant role in migration timing, distribution, growth and spawning. Recently, east coast squid species have reportedly been migrating further north up the coast than in previous years. They are a species that is likely to benefit from climate change, rather than be negatively impacted by it, according to current research by US fishery scientists.

The fishery is certified until 2024 and will undergo annual audits within that timeframe to ensure the MSC standard continues to be met.

About Lund's Fisheries Inc.

Lund's Fisheries, Inc. is a family-owned company and primary producer of fresh and frozen seafood located in Cape May, N.J. Lund's is the only company that harvests all three species of U.S. squid on the East and West Coasts: Atlantic longfin squid, Atlantic shortfin squid, and Pacific market squid (Doryteuthis opalescens). Lund's purchases, produces and distributes nearly 75 million pounds of fresh and frozen fish annually. Its fresh and frozen domestic sales stretch nationwide while its frozen exports extend to markets around the world. Lund's has about 30 fishing vessels delivering a variety of seafood to its facility year round. Lund's is committed to developing and managing systems and practices to track seafood back to the harvest location to ensure it is sourced from fisheries that are well-managed, certified sustainable or actively working towards implementing more responsible and sustainable harvesting practices.

About The Town Dock

For nearly 40 years, The Town Dock has focused on offering both the highest quality wild-caught calamari and the very best service. A vertically integrated seafood company, we are located on the water in Point Judith, Rhode Island, giving us direct access to the catch, including the only two certified sustainable squid species. We partner with a dedicated fleet of fishing vessels, local fishermen, and global suppliers, and provide calamari expertise that guides our customers in making the best decisions for their unique businesses.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party quality, environmental and sustainability veri?cation, certi?cation, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, power generation, retail, and more. SCS was the first independent certification body accredited to conduct assessments under the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) standard, and now certifies fisheries around the world under the MSC and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) standards. SCS is a chartered bene?t corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices.

About the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)

The MSC is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainable fisheries and seafood. Check restaurant menus, the frozen and canned goods aisles, the fresh fish case, the supplements section, and even the pet food aisle for the blue fish.

Look for the blue fish on your seafood:

It's simple: An easy way to identify ocean-friendly, sustainable seafood.

An easy way to identify ocean-friendly, sustainable seafood. Eat well: Know that your seafood is as good for the oceans as it is for you.

Know that your seafood is as good for the oceans as it is for you. Feel good: Support fishermen, fishing communities, and companies that care as much as you do.

Support fishermen, fishing communities, and companies that care as much as you do. Rest easy: Know exactly where your seafood comes from.

More than 300 fisheries in over 34 countries are certified to the MSC's Standard. These fisheries have a combined annual seafood production of 12 million metric tons, representing 15% of global marine catch. More than 35,000 seafood products worldwide carry the MSC label. For more information visit www.msc.org and follow @MSCBlueFish on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for regular updates.

The MSC program could not exist without the many fishers around the world who work to safeguard stocks, ecosystems, and their own livelihoods.? Read stories about fishermen working hard to safeguard our oceans .

Media Contacts:

Jackie Marks, MSC, +1 (202) 689 5957

Bob Vanasse, Lund's/Town Dock, +1 (202) 333 2628

SOURCE: Lund's Fisheries Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543945/US-Shortfin-Squid-Fishery-Achieves-MSC-Certification