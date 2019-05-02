Garth Brooks, the #1 selling solo artist in US history, made his mobile game debut in the #1 social mobile word game from Zynga, Words With Friends . Brooks, an avid player of the game, was onsite at Zynga's San Francisco headquarters to co-host the nightly 'game-within-a-game' mobile trivia broadcast, Words With Friends LIVE , officially kicking off the franchise's 10th anniversary.

While at Zynga, Brooks participated in a fireside chat, discussing his groundbreaking career, and innovative use of digital and tech platforms like Facebook Live, TalkShop.live and now, mobile games, to connect with his audience and family. While onsite, Garth officially opened the FINAL pre-order window for the limited, numbered seven-disc vinyl box set, The Legacy Collection at https://www.garthbrooks.com/vinyl. The first window for this special edition collection sold 420,000 vinyls in 18 hours; by comparison, The Beatles were the No. 1 selling vinyl artist in 2018, with 321,000 sales over 12 months. This special collaboration continues with on-going Garth Brooks-themed activities in the game, through May 5 th and beyond.

WHO: