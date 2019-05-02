Blue Point Capital Partners: Blue Point Wastes Nothing with the Recapitalization of TAS Environmental Services

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Blue Point Capital Partners, in partnership with management, announced today the recapitalization of its fourth Blue Point IV platform investment, TAS Environmental Services ('TAS') (www.taslp.com), a provider of specialized environmental and industrial services in the southwest United States.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, TAS provides a comprehensive suite of essential environmental services including industrial cleaning, hydro blasting, waste transportation and disposal, emergency response, tank cleaning, box rental, pipeline maintenance and remediation, among others. TAS operates across 13 locations in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, providing services to blue-chip customers on a daily, weekly, monthly and as-needed basis.

'Blue Point's ability to leverage our prior experience with multi-branch environmental and industrial services makes TAS a perfect addition to the BPCP IV portfolio,' said Sean Ward, a Partner with Blue Point. ' TAS has created a leading presence in the region, and we are excited to help the Company continue to execute on their growth strategies and goals to keep workplaces and the environment healthy and safe.'

The acquisition of TAS is a natural fit with the Blue Point business services portfolio. Over the firm's 19-year history, TAS represents one of its 37 investments made in the business service sector.

Ed Genovese, CEO of TAS, said, "We are dedicated to providing the highest quality services to our customers and strive to earn the admiration of all stakeholders, industry participants and our team. Blue Point shares this same focus and has established itself as a proven partner to effectively identify and integrate strategies to help build upon our established foundation.'

'We look forward to partnering with the TAS team to help build upon its strong platform, including via strategic acquisitions, while maintaining the Company's outstanding service and safety track record,' said Charley Geiger, a Principal with Blue Point.

TAS Environmental Services (www.taslp.com) is a leading regional environmental services company based in Fort Worth, Texas. TAS offers comprehensive services including industrial services, industrial cleaning, wastewater disposal, emergency and spill response, remediation, transportation, waste management, box rental and terminal services. TAS's service reach extends routinely throughout the mid and southwest; however, its pipeline services and special projects are available coast to coast.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 20-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and Asia, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $300 million in revenue.

