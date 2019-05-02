Dynamic Green Products Inc.: Dynamic Green Products to Display New Items at National Hardware Show in Las Vegas May 7th-9th

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Dynamic Green Products Inc. a Texas based manufacturer of bio-based lubricants and cleaners for the Green Industry will be displaying new items in booth 10975 at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas May 7th-9th. The NV EARTH brand of products from DGP will include a range of sophisticated plant based engine oils, bar & chain oils, penetrating oils, metal cleaners, hand wipes and hand scrub. All NV EARTH products are designed to be SAFER, sustainable and higher performance than conventional petroleum based alternatives. The company has focused their offering on the exclusive needs of demanding Green Professionals in the landscape and arboriculture industries.

The NV EARTH product line allows a professional to immediately reduce pollution and chemical exposure while having a zero compromise experience when it comes to their expectations on getting the job done. The NV EARTH bio-based Engine Oils (2Cycle-4Cycle-ISO Hydraulics) offer full synthetic protection, maximum interval changes and incredible cleaning power to reduce sludge and carbon buildup. There is no downtime, no equipment upgrades and no change in operating procedures because of the unique chemistries that allow for 100% compatibility with all equipment using petroleum. Simply pour, use, recycle and repeat, its really that easy to accomplish such a huge checklist of operator and sustainability benefits.

The NV EARTH bio-based Bar & Chain oil is certified Ultimate Biodegradable using ASTM D5864 aquatic testing, its certified non-toxic by OECD 203 method and tested to produce no smoke/VOCs at high temperatures. Chain oil is a total loss application meaning; what goes in eventually goes into the environment so it makes perfect sense to use something that is biodegradable. NV EARTH chain oil takes it a step further by delivering superior flash point, tack, low temp operation and corrosion protection compared to other products.

The new NV EARTH Penetrating and Multi Use lubricant was designed specially to exceed California's (CARB) new VOC reductions. This product scores a "0" based on CARB method 310 and delivers up to 20% better lubrication and protection than conventional oils. It uses a non-HAP propellant, is Ultimate Biodegradable and will also be offered in a 1 gallon can. Its the quickest way for any responsible organization to reduce chemical exposure and toxic VOC's (the stuff you're breathing in!).

The NV EARTH line of bio-based Metal Cleaners are an advanced citrus formula to keep your equipment free of grease, oils and adhesives. The NV EARTH line of Hand Wipes and Scrub will take off all the grime, mastics and gunk you get on your hands after a hard day of work but will leave your skin feeling soft and replenished.

Imagine switching to products that work better, are safer and help the environment without compromising on performance? In today's world where end customers and consumers are demanding the use of "green" options, Dynamic Green Products' provides a comprehensive suite of renewable solutions that reduce pollution with a zero compromise experience. Please visit the NV EARTH booth 10975 near Lawn and Garden's Made in the USA section to learn more about these exciting products.

Make sure to check out www.nvearth.com for more information and follow us on social media for the latest updates, demonstrations, customer testimony and so much more.

NV EARTH products are currently sold through all Ewing Irrigation stores, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Kern Machinery, AutoBeGreen, TreeStuff.com, AP's Bar Shop, Line Gear, Green Thumb Nursery, Western Nevada Supply and other independent locations throughout the US. SAFER for Earth - SAFER for You!

SOURCE: Dynamic Green Products Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543280/Dynamic-Green-Products-to-Display-New-Items-at-National-Hardware-Show-in-Las-Vegas-May-7th-9th