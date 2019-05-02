WiBotic and GaN Systems Bring 'True Autonomy' to Mobility Era

Companies Partner To Deliver Industry-Leading High-Power Wireless Power Solutions Readily Available To Customers

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / High power wireless charging for autonomous robots is an essential component in Industry 4.0 and the promise is being realized today with innovative solutions from WiBotic, a provider of wireless charging and power optimization solutions for aerial, mobile, marine, and industrial robots. Partnering with GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors,WiBotic is providing ready, off the shelf solutions integral to charging the rapidly growing ecosystem of aerial, mobile, marine, and industrial robots to deliver the power levels and increased antenna range that both drones and robots demand.



WiBotic off-the-shelf high-power wireless charging system enabled by GaN Systems' power transistors

The partnership advances capabilities of mobile industrial robots, freeing them from limitations imposed by current restricted charging methods. For mobile robots to work efficiently, flexibly, and without interruption - they need to achieve true autonomy with wireless charging pads rather than requiring an operator to make a physical connection or the robot return to 'home' base. GaN power semiconductors enable the autonomous wireless charging these conditions require by operating at a high switching frequency. This delivers high power capability with the spatial freedom (large air gaps) needed in the design of charging systems that require no human intervention.

WiBotic's, off-the-shelf, fully automatic and highly intelligent wireless power system and high power wireless charging components incorporates GaN Systems' award-winning technology to enable wireless charging at very high efficiency levels, and allows:

Rapid charging at hundreds of watts and greater.

Robots to charge at multiple locations and multiple times per day without having to spend time docking.

Greater robot uptime, which means fewer robots are needed to complete the same amount of work.

No cords and moving parts in a wireless system so there is no limit on the number of charge cycles a system can deliver.

'GaN provides high reliability and when coupled with wireless power systems from WiBotic, the technologies provide an extremely robust and reliable system that never wears out,' says Ben Waters, WiBotic CEO and co-founder. 'We chose GaN Systems as a strategic partner because of its unique and best-in-class GaN technology. The result of this partnership is new wireless power solutions that offer higher power delivery -allowing use in a wide range of applications.'

'Our partnership with WiBotic underscores how wireless charging solutions using GaN technology is changing the world. GaN power semiconductors, operating at high frequency, are enabling several wireless charging advantages from higher power capability to significant level of spatial freedom that are needed in multiple industries,' adds Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems.

Demonstrations of WiBotic wireless charging solutions will be available at the GaN Systems Booth 9-507 at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg, Germany on May 7-9, 2019

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About WiBotic

WiBotic provides wireless charging and power optimization solutions for the rapidly growing ecosystem of aerial, mobile and marine robots. Its solutions help companies optimize the uptime of robot fleets and are an integral component of fully autonomous robotic operations. WiBotic is already working with companies in a variety of industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Seattle, WA. For more information, please go to: www.wibotic.com.

