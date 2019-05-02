Optimum Financial Group unveils once again excellent results for 2018

MONTRÉAL, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Financial Group presented once again excellent financial results for 2018 during the Optimum Group Inc.'s annual shareholders' meeting on April 30, 2019.



The Group continues its growth and revenues have now reached 850 million dollars. The shareholders' return has risen up to nearly 15%, including dividends paid during the year. Written premiums have progressed by 8% and total assets have grown by 8%. Furthermore, asset management in Canada and in France totalises almost 7 billion dollars to March 31, 2019.

"The rigor of our teams combined to the performance of our subsidiaries in the sectors of life reinsurance, general insurance and, in France, life insurance have particularly contributed to our success this year", commented Anabelle Blondeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Optimum Group Inc. "Also worth noting, these excellent financial results have been obtained while enhancing the long-term potential of some insurance portfolios".

"Eager to serve our clients even better, we have achieved the acquisition and the integration of a highly specialized team in quantitative asset management, followed by the implementation of an innovative and powerful technological tool", continued Jean-Claude Pagé, Chair of the Board, Optimum Group Inc.

Optimum Financial Group has also bestowed the 2018 Optimum Enterprise Award to the French company Optimum Vie S.A. for the 18% increase of its revenues and for improving its financial situation, despite the context of difficult financial returns in Europe. This annual award recognizes the exceptional contribution of one subsidiary to the Group's overall performance.

About Optimum Vie S.A.

Optimum Vie S.A. is the only Canadian-owned life insurance company in France. It offers solutions related to investment funds, capitalization, savings and retirement as well as traditional contingency products. The company also works in hand with its clients to develop niche products, extended range of products, tailored solutions or white-labeled products.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1969, the Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients. Global and privately-owned, it is diversified in the sectors of life insurance, general insurance, life reinsurance, actuarial consulting, asset management, and real estate. The Group has over 585 employees in subsidiaries mainly across Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues generate 850 million dollars and its total assets exceed 4.7 billion dollars. www.optimumgroup.com

For further information, please contact:

Stéphanie Alison Berthiaume

Director, Communications and Culture

Optimum Group Inc.

+1 514 288-2010

SBerthiaume@Groupe-Optimum.com