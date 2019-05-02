sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,80 Euro		-2,40
-5,83 %
WKN: A116BS ISIN: LU1057788488 Ticker-Symbol: TR5 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINSEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRINSEO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,60
37,80
22:26
37,60
38,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRINSEO SA
TRINSEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRINSEO SA38,80-5,83 %