Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS) today announced that its shareholders voted to approve Bemis' combination with Amcor Limited (ASX: AMC) at the Company's Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Nearly 76% of shares outstanding voted in favor of the transaction; of the votes cast, approximately 96% were in favor of the transaction.

"We are pleased with the strong support we have received from Bemis shareholders for our transformational combination with Amcor," said William F. Austen, President and CEO of Bemis. "Today's approval is a key milestone in the process of combining our two companies to create the global leader in consumer packaging that offers a more diversified range of products and solutions with greater scale and resources to better serve customers around the world. We are confident that we will create significant value for shareholders, employees, and customers with this combination, and we look forward to maximizing the strengths of both companies through a thoughtful integration process."

Innisfree M&A Incorporated served as Bemis Company's proxy solicitor.

As Amcor recently announced, its shareholders also voted to approve the combination with Bemis at its Scheme Meeting.

The combination of Bemis and Amcor is subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions, including U.S. antitrust approval.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

ABOUT BEMIS COMPANY, INC.

Bemis Company, Inc. ("Bemis" or the "Company") is a supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. Founded in 1858, Bemis reported 2018 net sales of approximately $4.1 billion. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 16,000 individuals worldwide. More information about Bemis is available at our website, www.bemis.com.

