Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 4, 2019 were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held in Montreal earlier today. The detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.
Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 14 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:
|Candidates
|Votes for
|% for
|Abstentions
|% of abstentions
|Pierre Beaudoin
|3,441,358,511
|97.70%
|81,182,190
|2.30%
|Alain Bellemare
|3,477,356,222
|98.72%
|45,189,348
|1.28%
|Joanne Bissonnette
|3,428,414,101
|97.33%
|94,126,358
|2.67%
|Charles Bombardier
|3,458,914,846
|98.19%
|63,630,724
|1.81%
|Martha Finn Brooks
|3,487,208,026
|99.00%
|35,337,544
|1.00%
|Diane Fontaine
|3,454,814,458
|98.08%
|67,651,112
|1.92%
|Diane Giard
|3,481,018,682
|98.82%
|41,526,888
|1.18%
|Anthony R. Graham
|3,480,642,418
|98.81%
|41,903,152
|1.19%
|August W. Henningsen
|3,498,861,167
|99.33%
|23,604,403
|0.67%
|Pierre Marcouiller
|3,484,721,502
|98.93%
|37,824,068
|1.07%
|Douglas R. Oberhelman
|3,491,549,952
|99.12%
|30,915,618
|0.88%
|Vikram Pandit (Lead Director)
|3,495,522,855
|99.24%
|26,943,776
|0.76%
|Antony N. Tyler
|3,502,585,732
|99.43%
|19,959,838
|0.57%
|Beatrice Weder di Mauro
|3,491,477,382
|99.12%
|31,068,188
|0.88%
About Bombardier
With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.
Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
For Information
|Simon Letendre
|Patrick Ghoche
|Manager, Media Relations and Public Affairs
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|Bombardier Inc.
|Bombardier Inc.
|+1 514 861 9481
|+1 514 861 5727