Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 4, 2019 were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held in Montreal earlier today. The detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.



Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 14 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes for % for Abstentions % of abstentions Pierre Beaudoin 3,441,358,511 97.70% 81,182,190 2.30% Alain Bellemare 3,477,356,222 98.72% 45,189,348 1.28% Joanne Bissonnette 3,428,414,101 97.33% 94,126,358 2.67% Charles Bombardier 3,458,914,846 98.19% 63,630,724 1.81% Martha Finn Brooks 3,487,208,026 99.00% 35,337,544 1.00% Diane Fontaine 3,454,814,458 98.08% 67,651,112 1.92% Diane Giard 3,481,018,682 98.82% 41,526,888 1.18% Anthony R. Graham 3,480,642,418 98.81% 41,903,152 1.19% August W. Henningsen 3,498,861,167 99.33% 23,604,403 0.67% Pierre Marcouiller 3,484,721,502 98.93% 37,824,068 1.07% Douglas R. Oberhelman 3,491,549,952 99.12% 30,915,618 0.88% Vikram Pandit (Lead Director) 3,495,522,855 99.24% 26,943,776 0.76% Antony N. Tyler 3,502,585,732 99.43% 19,959,838 0.57% Beatrice Weder di Mauro 3,491,477,382 99.12% 31,068,188 0.88%

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

For Information