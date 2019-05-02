Yorktown Family Services Announces the Launch of the West Toronto Integrated Care Youth Services Site

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Yorktown Family Services today announced the official launch of the West Toronto Integrated Care Youth Services site. Rapid access to multiple mental health, primary health, and social service programs for youth ages 12-29 is available through multiple service providers collocated within the Unison Hub at 1541 Jane Street. Services are coordinated through the Care Navigator who assists youth and young adults to promptly connect to all the programs and services they require.

Thanks to financial support from The MacMillan Family Foundation, RBC, Bell Canada, TD Securities Underwriting Hope Fund, ECHO Foundation and other investors, youth can access mental health counselling; employment and housing support; psychiatric assessment through the Urban Tele-Mental Health Program operated by The Hospital for Sick Children, and more, all under one roof.

Youth who may require adult mental health supports in the future, will be transitioned seamlessly through Reconnect Community Health Services and the West Reach team from Unison. Mohamed Badsha, the CEO from Reconnect, highlights the value that the integrated collocation model brings, "Seamless transition to the appropriate level of service for young people when they age out of the children's mental health system at age 18, ensures the continuum of care. In addition, collocation allows for knowledge sharing between service providers. The opportunity for communication is enhanced and professional relationships among delivery partners are forged more effectively, a benefit to the youth and young adults we serve."

David O'Brien, Director of Infant, Child, and Youth Mental Health at Yorktown Family Services says, "People tend to turn to physicians, family doctors, and hospitals first when they have a mental health issue. What makes the West Toronto Integrated Care Youth Services site so effective is physician can directly connect youth to community based mental health services located right down the hall."

Through an integrated care and collocation model, physicians, social workers, child and youth workers, and peer mentors will work together through a wrap-around, collaborative approach to ensure a high level of care and the best experience for youth and young adults.

In addition to health services, the West Toronto Integrated Care Services site offers social and development programs including Choices, a drug and alcohol misuse prevention program supported by the Trillium Foundation. Also offered is the Youth Mentorship Program, funded by the Ministry of Child, Community and Social Services. As well, a program funded by the United Way of Greater Toronto supports young parents under the age of 29 to learn attachment related skills with their children.

It is anticipated that the integrated services site will ease the demand on the hospital system by reducing both emergency department visits and the length of stay in hospital.

Suzette Arruda-Santos, Executive Director at Yorktown Family Services says, "Having developmentally informed youth and young adult focused services located in a Community Health Centre brings together all the important elements that people need to support their health care in a holistic way".

The role of the Care Navigator will support youth by connecting them to internal and external networks of care. Neeli Grewal, Manager of integrated care services describes Care Navigation as "the key that will support youth to connect with the multiple services they need; in a timely way." According to Lawrence Adams, age 23, an Integrated Care Services site user, "I feel welcomed here. It's right in my neighbourhood and I can access the services when I need them."

Tyrone Edwards

On May 7th, the West Toronto Integrated Care Youth Services site will host a launch event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 1541 Jane Street. The keynote address will be delivered by Etalk's Tyrone Edwards, who got his start in television as the host of RAP CITY, before becoming a host on Much and E!. Having grown up in Toronto's west end-in the very same neighbourhood that Yorktown serves-Tyrone's heart has always been rooted in our community where he is heavily involved, acting as a mentor and coach for underprivileged youth. Tyrone is a recipient of the Mandela Legacy Hope, Success, and Empowerment Award. Tyrone will share his hopes and dreams for Toronto's west-end communities!

For more information, please contact Andrea Holmes at andrea@yorktownfamilyservices.com.

Yorktown Family Services (YFS) is a fully accredited community service agency comprised of an infant, child, and youth mental health centre; a women's shelter and community-based violence against women services; and an integrated services site offering rapid access to multiple mental health, primary health, and social service programs for youth and young adults. For over 25 years Yorktown has been providing immediate access to a wide range of services in Toronto's most vulnerable communities to support and equip women, children, youth and families to create positive changein their lives.

SOURCE: Yorktown Family Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543990/Yorktown-Family-Services-Announces-the-Launch-of-the-West-Toronto-Integrated-Care-Youth-Services-Site