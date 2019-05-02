Markel names Guenter Kryszon Executive Underwriting Officer for Global Property

RICHMOND, Virginia, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Guenter Kryszon will be joining the company as Executive Underwriting Officer for Global Property. Kryszon's appointment is effective May 13, 2019. Most recently Kryszon held an executive position at AIG.

In this role, Kryszon will work with the Insurance and Reinsurance divisions, as well as partner with the Nephila and State National teams on corporate initiatives to enhance our property and other first-party portfolios. He will work closely with the Markel teams on issues and initiatives including climate change, capacity, growth, portfolio optimization, and overall results oversight.

"We are pleased and proud to be welcoming Guenter to our team. Attracting top industry talent is one of our continuing objectives at Markel, and Guenter brings a wealth of experience and credibility to our team. His remit includes first-party property across the organization, across the globe, and across distribution channels," said Robin Russo, Chief Underwriting Officer.

Kryszon will report to Russo. Kryszon is a graduate of Georgia Tech University and will be relocating to work at Markel's headquarters in Richmond, Virginia.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

