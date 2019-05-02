Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it will hold its quarterly investor conference call on 14 May 2019 at 16:00 BST (11:00 EDT). During the call, CEO Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will provide an update on the portfolio and address questions e-mailed in advance by investors to: ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com. The conference call will also be available by phone. The dial-in details will be available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com on 10 May 2019. Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until 29 May 2019 at 4:59 BST (28 May 2019 at 23:59 EDT). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

