Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Announces Succession Plan for Executive Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") today announced that Executive Chairman and founding shareholder, Robert Quartermain, will be retiring from the Company on December 31, 2019. Pretivm's Board of Directors has undertaken a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition and will elect a new Chair prior to year-end. It has also initiated a search process to identify a new director.



Dr. Quartermain indicated that in making the announcement at the Company's Annual General Meeting today, he wanted to give the Board ample time to plan the transition prior to his retirement.

"I have had the great pleasure over the past nine years to work with the highly professional team at Pretivm in developing the Brucejack project into Canada's newest, profitable, high-grade gold mine. Brucejack has evolved as envisaged when Pretivm was launched in 2010, and as a major shareholder, I have full confidence in Pretivm's President and CEO, Joe Ovsenek, and the operating team that he has put together at the company, to continue to deliver value for all Pretivm shareholders from this premier gold asset," said Dr. Quartermain.

Lead Director, George Paspalas, speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors and management and employees, said "We extend our thanks to Bob, for his leadership and vision that took Brucejack from an exploration project to a fully-fledged Canadian gold producer in just over 9 years. We have benefitted greatly from his wise counsel and his many contributions on our path as a company, and on behalf of all of us I wish him every success and enjoyment of his well-earned retirement."

Dr. Quartermain was elected Executive Chairman of Pretivm on January 1, 2017. He had served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from October 2010 to December 2016 and as President from October 2010 until May 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Quartermain was the President and CEO of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (now SSR Mining Inc.) from January 1985 to January 2010.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

