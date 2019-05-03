Hong Leong Bank and Emirates Skywards Partner to Launch Emirates HLB Cards

Partnership to benefit a growing Malaysian travel segment and add more value and rewards for Emirates Skywards members

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Leong Bank Berhad ("HLB" or "the Bank"), one of Malaysia's leading financial service organisations and Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, have launched a new range of co-branded credit cards for customers in Malaysia. The Emirates HLB cards were launched in Kuala Lumpur by Domenic Fuda, Hong Leong Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards and Perry Ong, Country Manager, Malaysia and Brunei, Mastercard.

The Emirates HLB card portfolio comprises three variants - the Emirates HLB World Elite, the Emirates HLB World and the Emirates HLB Platinum card - and is designed to offer a host of exclusive benefits to customers with diverse requirements and interests. The credit cards will be supported by network provider Mastercard.

Emirates HLB card holders can hit the ground running with a sign on bonus of up to 10,000 Skywards Miles after their first spend and can also earn Miles at a higher rate when purchasing flight tickets directly with Emirates and on any eligible international spends.

Emirates HLB World Elite and World card customers will also be offered complimentary access to the Emirates Lounge in Kuala Lumpur and Dubai and Emirates Skywards Silver membership for one year, unlocking exclusive perks such as priority check-in, boarding and additional checked baggage allowance on Emirates flights. Subject to minimum spend criteria, World Elite and World customers will also be eligible to receive up to 160,000 bonus Skywards Miles which can be redeemed for a Business Class return ticket on Emirates between Kuala Lumpur and Europe.

According to HLB Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Domenic Fuda, the partnership with Emirates Skywards is part of the Bank's strategy to accelerate the growth of its payments' business, leveraging on the growing travel segment in Malaysia.

"Malaysians have a high affinity for traveling and based on available data, we know that Malaysians are ranked amongst the global Top 5 when it comes to flying, on average taking 5.5 flights annually. This partnership with Emirates Skywards comes at an opportune time and is part of our continued focus on enhancing value for our customers in everything we do. We have been looking at solutions that focus on travel and lifestyle and the Emirates HLB Card portfolio is a key piece of that, completing our travel offerings that now range from budget to luxury airline partnerships covering the world's leading destinations," said Fuda.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards said, "Whether shopping for groceries or for movie tickets, customers can use their Emirates HLB card to earn Skywards Miles on their daily spend, helping them reach their next flight or lifestyle reward faster. We are always looking to offer more value and benefits to our members through the Emirates Skywards rewards programme with its ecosystem of over 100 partners in the travel and lifestyle segment. We are delighted to be working with Hong Leong Bank in Malaysia to roll out our first co-branded credit card in the market and look forward to growing our current family of over 240,000 Emirates Skywards members in the country."

"As Malaysia increasingly becomes more affluent, Mastercard is seeing greater consumer appreciation for premium products and experiences. For most people in the country, vacations are not viewed as an indulgence anymore but rather a necessity for a balanced life and wellbeing. Not only do they seek out the most incredible experiences in the cities they travel to, they are also becoming rather savvy in finding ways to unlock rewards that offer them more. From free Wi-Fi access to complimentary chauffeur services and golfing privileges, Mastercard's offering in the Emirates HLB Card delivers a range of such benefits. Additionally, the continued partnership with Emirates Skywards and HLB offers cardholders overseas medical and travel insurance so they always have peace of mind," said Perry Ong, Country Manager, Malaysia and Brunei, Mastercard.

Some of the unique benefits that customers can access with their Emirates HLB cards include:

Earning Skywards Miles for transactions at the rate of up to 2.5 Miles per MYR 4 spent

First anniversary Skywards Miles bonus of up to 160,000 Miles upon meeting a minimum spend criteria. The bonus Miles can be redeemed for a return Emirates Business Class ticket from Kuala Lumpur to European destinations

to European destinations Emirates Skywards Silver membership for one year

Complimentary access to Emirates Lounges in Kuala Lumpur and Dubai

and Complimentary airport transfers in Malaysia and golf access privileges globally

Customers can visit https://www.hlb.com.my/emirates for more information on the Emirates HLB cards and details on card application.

About Hong Leong Bank

Hong Leong Bank Berhad is one of the leading financial services organisations in Malaysia. With a heritage of more than 100 years, it provides comprehensive financial services covering consumer banking, business banking and trade finance, treasury, branch and transaction banking, wealth management, private banking and Islamic financial services. Hong Leong Bank, which has won awards for its innovations in the financial services space, also has one of the largest service and distribution network of branches and business centres in Malaysia.

About Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, offers four tiers of membership - Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum - with each membership tier providing exclusive privileges. Emirates Skywards members earn Skywards Miles when they fly on Emirates, flydubai or partner airlines, or when they use the programme's designated hotels, car rentals, financial, leisure and lifestyle partners. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including tickets on Emirates or flydubai plus Emirates Skywards partner airlines, hotel accommodation, excursions and exclusive shopping. Visit Emirates Skywards online at: www.emirates.com/skywards or skywards.flydubai.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com , is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau .

