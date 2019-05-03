Bitsdaq Releases Official White Paper for its Platform Token, BQQQ

Bitsdaq Announces airdrop and and redemption programs.

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2019 / Bitsdaq, Bittrex's exchange partner in Macau, Singapore, and Canada, officially released its white paper today which analyzes the cryptocurrency market's pain points and advantages of Bitsdaq. Bitsdaq's white paper, which can be accessed on its website, lays out the development goals and strategy for Bitsdaq's three-phase medium-term execution plan. The white paper lists the Bitsdaq Launchpad IEO platform as an important part of Bitsdaq's ecosystem and discloses more details of its platform token, BQQQ. Additionally, in order to reward users, Bitsdaq is outlining specifics of its BQQQ airdrop and redemption programs.

'Our white paper is a draft development plan for Bitsdaq which informs our investors about our platform token, BQQQ,' said Ricky Ng, Bitsdaq's chairman and CEO. 'Bitsdaq plans to simultaneously focus on our exchange business and related expansion business. Bitsdaq Launchpad and BQQQ have both gained significant market attention, receiving dozens of project applications for IEOs. Our medium-term plan will be implemented in three phases which will make BQQQ one of the prominent IEO and ICO cryptocurrencies for small to medium blockchain startups. Bitsdaq is building a world-class, well-rounded IEO Exchange that provides both upstream and downstream support as well as services that unleash the potential of great blockchain projects.'

The white paper sets the total allocation of BQQQ at 1 billion tokens(17.8% of the public IEO phase), and the unit price of BQQQ is $.0065 with BTC accepted as the payment method.

As the first project released on Bitsdaq Launchpad, BQQQ's private sale round first opened on mid-April, reaching $5 million in total private sales. After the completion of the private sale, the first offering of the IEO will be open to the public. KYC (Know Your Customer) verification will be required for individual subscription accounts, with the investment limit set at $1,000-$5,000.

When Bitsdaq first went live, BXBC was airdropped to the early users who registered early, participated in the trading activities, or were active in Bitsdaq's product bug feedback program. Currently, over 1.2 million active Bitsdaq users hold BXBC. As a reward to users, Bitsdaq will open its first BXBC-to-BQQQ redemption program on May 8. The program will last one week. Interested users can learn more about conversion rates and redemption ratios on Bitsdaq's website.

Bitsdaq is also launching a BQQQ community airdrop program where users can join Bitsdaq's WeChat community and post about the event to social media to receive 249 BQQQs.

As a brand new exchange Bitsdaq has performed well, accumulating over 2 million registered users in the past three months with an average of 267,000 daily registered users and its community exceeding 100,000 users. And, according to Similarweb, Bitsdaq's site is ranked third among global digital currency exchanges, with a total of 11.4 million visitors, second only to Binance and Coinbase.

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on Bittrex's cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a wider selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

