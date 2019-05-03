January March 2019

Revenue for the period was SEK 306.1 M (372.6), a decrease of 18 per cent compared to 2018.

EBIT for the period was SEK 39.7 M (49.4), a decrease of 20 per cent compared to 2018.

Net result for the period was SEK 35.9 M (44.0).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 3.99 (4.99).

Cash flow amounted to SEK -0.5 M (6.2).

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.9 million, a decrease of 23 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 248.8 thousand, a decrease of 26 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.8 million, a decrease of 18 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 44.3, unchanged from the same period last year.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment Group develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City, Mahjong Journey, Homicide Squad, Survivors: The Quest, The Secret Society and Pirates Pearls G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm main market under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 6th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies of Sweden.

