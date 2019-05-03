Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Notice financial and operating results for Q1 2019

Notice of Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter Of 2019, Annual Meeting, and Webcast

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE; LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream natural gas producer focused on appraising and developing an unconventional gas accumulation in the Thrace Basin of Turkey in partnership with Equinor, will announce its consolidated financial and operating results for Q1 2019, before markets open on May 9, 2019. The Company will also hold an annual meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders in the Northcote Room at the Bow Valley Square Conference Centre, Level 3, Bow Valley Square 2, 202-6th Ave. S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada at 09:00 (Calgary time) on the same day, May 9, 2019.

Please visit the following link to view a live webcast of the proceedings, including a presentation by Sean Guest, President and Chief Executive Officer. The meeting will start at 09:00 (Calgary) / 11:00 (Toronto) / 16:00 (London) on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1961675/E121886CA3B09AA1B89AD7220123A9A2

