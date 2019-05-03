MIT Sloan and King's College London to host summit on building sustainable healthcare systems

London event will focus on the role of global innovators and entrepreneurs

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovators and entrepreneurs around the world are challenging what is possible in global health. They are looking at innovative, scalable and sustainable approaches to change local healthcare systems, especially in emerging economies. To showcase their solutions and explore how partnerships make progress possible, the MIT Sloan School of Management and King's College London will host an inclusive all-day summit on May 22 in London. The event, "Building Sustainable Healthcare Systems through Innovation and Entrepreneurship," will bring together entrepreneurs, academics, healthcare professionals and policymakers from around the world to discuss opportunities to strengthen healthcare ecosystems.

"We are delighted to host this event with King's College London to find new ways to implement sustainable, effective and scalable global healthcare solutions through the lens of innovation and entrepreneurship. Through these global conversations, we seek to support and shape the conditions necessary for entrepreneurs and innovators to maximize their impact," says MIT Sloan Associate Dean for Innovation Fiona Murray, who is co-director of the MIT Innovation Initiative and faculty director of MIT Sloan's Legatum Center for Entrepreneurship and Development.

Georgina Campbell Flatter, research scientist and former executive director of MIT Sloan's Legatum Center, notes, "The conversation is often around what the public sector can do, but innovators and entrepreneurs are also pushing boundaries and saving lives. There is so much we can learn from these change agents, especially those in emerging economies. Because they often benefit from the lack of legacy infrastructure and norms, we are seeing some fascinating on-the-ground solutions that are leapfrogging and changing traditional healthcare systems."

Professor Sir Robert Lechler, provost and senior vice-president (health) at King's College London, adds, "This is a tremendous opportunity to engage a range of distinctive voices from different professions and parts of the world, from newly-formed teams and successful CEOs, NGOs, investors, policymakers, academics and healthcare professionals. Together, we can strengthen innovation ecosystems and better equip the next frontline generation to innovate, collaborate and improve healthcare systems."

The summit features several keynote speakers, including:

Lord Nigel Crisp , independent crossbench member of the House of Lords and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health, will discuss the next global challenges in healthcare and how entrepreneurs can contribute at home and abroad.

, independent crossbench member of the House of Lords and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Global Health, will discuss the next global challenges in healthcare and how entrepreneurs can contribute at home and abroad. Javier Lozano , founder and CEO of Clínicas del Azúcar, will discuss how he built an affordable and effective healthcare delivery venture in Mexico . His patient-centric approach to diabetes care has reduced the annual cost of care by 70% and prevents more than 60% of diabetes complications.

, founder and CEO of Clínicas del Azúcar, will discuss how he built an affordable and effective healthcare delivery venture in . His patient-centric approach to diabetes care has reduced the annual cost of care by 70% and prevents more than 60% of diabetes complications. King's College London Prof. Prashant Jha , head of affordable technologies, will speak about the role of innovation and partnerships in driving developing world growth and new ways to approach healthcare in emerging economies.

, head of affordable technologies, will speak about the role of innovation and partnerships in driving developing world growth and new ways to approach healthcare in emerging economies. King's College London Prof. Sebastien Ourselin, head of biomedical engineering and imaging sciences, will discuss crafting a "fit for purpose" ecosystem for healthcare innovation.

Entrepreneurs will also share their startup stories at the event. Speakers include the founder of Flare, which is revolutionizing emergency healthcare access for patients in East Africa, C the Signs, a multi-platform tool for healthcare professionals to support early identification of patients at cancer risk, and MDaas Global, which aspires to build Africa's largest network of diagnostic and primary care facilities.

In addition, panel discussions will address:

the role of ecosystem partnerships;

tools for reaching quality, sustainability and scale through entrepreneurship in low-income settings;

principles of behavior change;

using technology;

national frameworks for implementing health innovations and supporting entrepreneurs in emerging economies; and

linking academic research for practice and impact.

The event is open to the public and media, but pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, please visit: http://mitkingslondonsummit.com/

