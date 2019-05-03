Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Director Declaration 03-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 May 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Custodian REIT advises that David Hunter, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, was appointed as an independent non-executive director of GCP Student Living plc and as a member of its Audit and Risk, Management Engagement, Remuneration and Disclosure Committees, with effect from 1 May 2019. GCP Student Living plc is the UK's first REIT focused on student residential assets. - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Nathan Imlach Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8502 EQS News ID: 806755 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=806755&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

