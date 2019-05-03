Autoliv Becomes a Signatory of United Nations Global Compact

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, becomes a Signatory of United Nations Global Compact.

Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, calling companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take action that advance societal goals. Today, almost 10,000 companies in 162 different countries around the world have joined the initiative.

UN Global Compact supports companies to do business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. It also encourages participants to take strategic actions to advance broader societal goals, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation.

Autoliv's work supports the UN Sustainable Development Goal #3: Good health and well-being, and its target of halving global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2020. Our sustainability commitment and supporting policies are aligned with the ten principles of Global Compact for responsible business. We will report on our progress in implementing the ten principles of the Global Compact and advancing broader societal goals as part of our annual Sustainability Report.

"Signing the Global Compact demonstrates Autoliv's commitment to sustainable development for our key stakeholders and our participation in the Global Compact network also provides valuable learning opportunities and resources to us which we can leverage to reach our sustainability goals," states Kaisa Tarna-Mani, Autoliv Vice President, Sustainability.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our close to 67,000 employees in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 19 test tracks. Sales in 2018 amounted to US $ 8,678 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

