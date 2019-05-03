Regulatory News:

The company Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. (Paris:MAU) (the "Company") informs its shareholders that a combined shareholders' General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary), convened on first call, will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 14:30 at the Salons Hoche 9, avenue Hoche 75008 Paris.

The General Meeting will in particular vote on:

the approval of the 2018 unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements, the allocation of result for the 2018 financial year, the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 19, 2019, it being specified that the ex-dividend date will be on June 17, 2019 and the record date will be on June 18, 2019;

the ratification of the appointment of directors that occurred after the last annual general meeting and the renewal of the terms as Directors of Mr. Aussie B. Gautama and Mr. Denie S. Tampubolon;

the approval of the compensation paid or awarded for the 2018 financial year to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (ex post vote) and the approval of their compensation policy for the 2019 financial year (ex ante vote);

the renewal of the delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the General Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO") no. 53, notice 1901561, on May 3, 2019. Such notice and the related report of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2019").

The publication of the notice of meeting in the BALO will be followed by the publication of the convening notice in the BALO and in the journal of legal notices "Les Petites Affiches" within the time periods provided for in the applicable regulation. The convening notice will be available on the Company's website.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, on the Company's website, on the above mentioned address. In addition, the preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, at the Company's registered office (51, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris). Any holder of registered shares may request, as from the publication of the convening notice and until the fifth day (included) prior to the General Meeting, to be provided with the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. This request shall be sent by post to the Company or to CACEIS Corporate Trust (CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14, rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9). The holders of bearer shares may also be provided with these documents by filing a request with CACEIS Corporate Trust, whose contact details are abovementioned, with evidence of their shareholder status through a shareholding certificate (attestation d'inscription en compte) provided by their authorised financial intermediary.

Finally, please note that any shareholder able to prove its status can attend the General Meeting in person, grant a proxy or vote by post. The applicable rules for attending the General Meeting are described in particular in the notice of meeting published in the BALO. This document is available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, website section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2019").

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as strategic risks, operational risks, financial risks and risks related to political, social or environmental factors, which may affect the Company's business.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC Small, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Tradable

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005116/en/

Contacts:

MAUREL PROM

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Emmanuel Huynh

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu