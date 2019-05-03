PRO DESIGN, a veteran in the E²MS and EDA industry, adds with uno, duo and quad A10 GX 1150 systems three new members to its successful proFPGA product family. These very cost-efficient platforms are part of the latest proFPGA generation of modular and scalable high-speed FPGA Prototyping solutions and are based on the latest Intel Arria 10 FPGA technology suiting perfectly for the verification and development of small to medium-sized IP and SoC designs.

The big advantage and differentiator of the proFPGA system is its concept of modularity, scalability, best in class flexibility and portability. proFPGA systems offer three types of motherboards (uno, duo, quad) on which different types of FPGA modules can be plugged and mixed easily. Nearly all FPGA IOs are available on an extensive number of extension sites which are used for the FPGA to FPGA interconnections or for adapting memory, interfaces and application specific boards. This way, the user can model and adapt the FPGA system in the most convenient way to his design requirements and can simply scale the system up, if required.

The user can for example use the proFPGA uno system for IP or sub designs development and can reuse the FPGA modules for complete SoC and ASIC prototyping by simply plugging the same proFPGA A10 GX 1150 FPGA modules on a duo or quad motherboard. This innovative and smart technology offers maximum reusability and highest return on invest because the new proFPGA A10 GX 1150 product family is compatible (up and down) to the previous proFPGA generations. That means all proFPGA motherboards, FPGA modules, most daughter cards and accessories can be used in combination with the new proFPGA A10 GX 1150 FPGA modules and systems. Further, it allows the customer to mix and match the new proFPGA A10 GX 1150 FPGA modules with high-end and high capacity proFPGA Stratix 10 GX 2800 FPGA modules in one system.

The fully verified and tested systems are the next generation of PRO DESIGN's modular and scalable high-performance multi-FPGA Prototyping solutions. Scalable from 1 FPGA on an uno system up to 4 pluggable Intel Arria 10 GX 1150 based FPGA modules on a quad system, it offers a capacity from 8M ASIC gates up to 32M ASIC gates on one system. Up to 9 proFPGA quad systems with overall 36 FPGA modules can be easily connected together to increase the capacity up to 288M ASIC gates and by combining it with the bigger proFPGA Stratix 10 GX 2800 FPGA modules the capacity can be even expanded to about 720M ASIC gates.

The proFPGA uno A10 GX 1150 system has 6 extension sites and the quad system even 24 with a total of up to 2584 standard FPGA I/Os and 192 high speed serial transceivers. This offers a maximum flexibility for interconnections and for adapting standard proFPGA daughter boards like DDR4 memory, USB, DisplayPort, QSFP+, MIPI, HDMI, SATA, Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe Gen3/4 or application specific extension boards.

The Arria 10 FPGA technology combined with the compact proFPGA system architecture and the high-end PCB layout with length matched signal lines offers best in class signal integrity and system performance. The system achieves a single-ended point-to-point performance of up to 1.0 Gbps single ended through the standard I/Os, and an incredible performance of up to 17.4 Gbps over the high-speed transceivers.

All proFPGA systems are equipped with a smart mechanical construction for highly-efficient FPGA cooling, high robustness and easy system handling. All proFPGA platforms offer with its most compact architecture the FPGA prototyping solution with the smallest form factor on the market.

The system comes together with the proFPGA Builder software, which provides an extensive set of features, like advanced clock management, integrated self and performance test, automatic board detection, I/O voltage programming, system scan and safety mechanism. Further, it supports a use mode, that several users can work and use the system in parallel and the possibility for a remote access through USB, Ethernet or PCIe, which simplifies the usage of the proFPGA system extremely.

"PRO DESIGN is excited about the release of its new member of its successful FPGA-based Prototyping family based on very cost efficient and powerful Arria 10 FPGAs from Intel. With this new proFPGA product portfolio we can also reach new customers, who couldn't afford the high-end big FPGA Prototyping solutions so far. Customers will have a much lower entry price and can greatly leverage from the proFPGA concept and features. And if the design complexity and requirements are growing, customers can easily combine or expand their proFPGA system to our high-end solution with "big" FPGAs", said Gunnar Scholl, CEO of PRO DESIGN.

"We released proFPGA about 6 years ago, and offer now the 6th generation of the product. With over 130 customers in about 25 different countries we see, that proFPGA is well accepted from the customers and we look forward to expand it and reach new markets and users with the latest proFPGA Arria 10 based product family."

The proFPGA uno, duo and quad A10 GX 1150 systems are available since April 2019.

The privately held company was founded in 1982 and has around 100 employees, with various facilities in Germany, France and USA. PRO DESIGN has more than 35 years of experience in the EDA and E²MS markets. It has built extensive knowledge in the areas of FPGA board development, electronic engineering, FPGA design, high-performance PCB design, mechanical construction, production, assembly and testing.

