Former Oracle and Salesforce leaders to lead strategy, services, client success, and marketing for EMEA clients

Cheetah Digital, the world's leading independent, enterprise cross-channel marketing software company, announces the appointment of Steven Elsham as GM and SVP of EMEA, Ryan Hooper as VP Client Success of EMEA, and Sharon Forder as VP Marketing of EMEA. The seasoned executives will work hand in hand with UK and European marketers to best leverage the Cheetah Digital suite of solutions and help them build lasting customer relationships, drive revenue, and outperform competitors.

"In every decision we make, whether it's bringing new innovation to life or hiring top talent, we intentionally prioritize the needs of marketers," said Sameer Kazi, CEO, Cheetah Digital. "With more than 60 years of combined experience serving marketers at companies like Oracle and Salesforce, Steven, Ryan, and Sharon not only strengthen our ability to meet the unique needs of our clients, but also help them deliver successful enterprise-scale brand experiences that drive revenue and create meaningful customer engagement. I'm thrilled to have them onboard as we continue to shape the future of the marketing technology industry."

GM and SVP of EMEA Steven Elsham has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, and will lead and execute Cheetah Digital's strategy in the region, working with clients, partners, and professional associations to help marketers outperform their peers. Prior to joining Cheetah Digital, Steven led Oracle's Customer Experience applications business in the UK.

VP Client Success of EMEA Ryan Hooper will lead the teams that enable clients to derive maximum benefits from their Cheetah Digital investment and achieve meaningful business outcomes. Most recently, he ran the EMEA Customer Success team at Oracle Marketing Cloud.

VP Marketing of EMEA Sharon Forder will oversee all demand generation activities across new and existing business, as well as brand activities in the UK and Europe. Sharon joins the team with an impressive background of senior leadership roles in technology and marketing with an emphasis on cloud solutions, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, NetSuite and Saba. Before joining Cheetah Digital, Sharon was Senior Director of Marketing, UKIMEA at Snow Software.

The key EMEA leadership hires follow Cheetah Digital's appointment of five senior executives and build on its long history of success in EMEA and globally dating back more than 20 years, with the founding of CheetahMail. Today, the company has nearly 250 employees across seven UK and Europe offices, working with a wide range of well-known brands such as AO, FunkyPigeon and Karen Millen. Globally, Cheetah Digital now has more than 1,300 employees across 26 offices in Europe, the Americas, APAC, Japan, and India, with a mission to change how B2C marketers buy and use enterprise marketing software by providing the industry's most advanced and easy-to-use technology.

Cheetah Digital's suite of products and services enable marketers to create, personalize, deploy, analyze, and optimize successful cross-channel campaigns. In order to achieve their business objectives, marketers need robust, reliable, and truly scalable technologies. Cheetah Digital provides the technology and expertise marketers need to deliver enterprise-scale brand experiences and meaningful customer engagement at every touchpoint.

For more information about Cheetah Digital, visit CheetahDigital.com.

About Cheetah Digital

Cheetah Digital is the world's largest independent enterprise cross-channel marketing technology company. We provide a unique combination of technology and in-house professional services that marketers require to manage the breadth of data they possess and to deliver on the complex channel execution required to create lasting customer relationships. We are a true partner to the best brands around the globe, including Williams-Sonoma, American Express and Hilton. Cheetah Digital is a global business with employees in 26 offices across 13 countries. Cheetah Digital is dedicated to marketers.

