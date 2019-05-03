Nasdaq Riga decided on May 3, 2019 to immediately remove observation status for AS "VIA SMS group" (VIAS125019A, ISIN: LV0000802064). AS "VIA SMS group" has submitted its audited annual report for 2018, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on May 2, 2019 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.