The Ministry of Electricity is tendering a 30 MW plant, four 50 MW projects, and two much bigger projects, with capacities of 225 MW and 300 MW. The plants are intended to begin commercial operations next year.Iraq's Ministry of Electricity has begun procurement of seven PV power projects with a combined capacity of 755 MW. The ministry announced it has invited companies to pre-qualify for the projects. The largest solar parks, with capacities of 300 MW and 225 MW, will be located in central Iraq, at the city of Karbala and in the province of Babylon, respectively. Another 100 MW of solar capacity, ...

