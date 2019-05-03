A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on how to enhance manufacturing agility in the CPG industry. Also, the supplement provides comprehensive insights into the benefits of enhancing manufacturing agility in the CPG industry. The supplement also highlights the three key areas that companies in the CPG industry need to focus on to enhance agility.

Many organizations in the manufacturing industry are dealing with challenges such as workforce management, process improvement, and enhancing operational efficiency. Also, with the evolving consumer needs, companies in the CPG industry are pressurized to invest in new technologies and processes to enhance business agility. For CPG companies to be more agile, it is imperative to focus on three main areas: workforce agility, process agility, and technological agility. Enhancing manufacturing agility can help companies in the manufacturing industry to scale up their production capacity to meet the fluctuating demand without inflating costs.

How to enhance manufacturing agility in the CPG industry

Workforce agility

Today, companies in the CPG industry are facing challenges related to demand management. Also, as companies are highly dependent upon their workforce for meeting the production requirements, it has become imperative for them to enhance workforce agility. Workforce agility deals with managing the labor force of an organization. By enhancing workforce agility, companies in the CPG industry can maintain operational efficiency while meeting their production requirements.

Process agility

Today, it has become imperative for companies to continually make changes to their operational processes and procedures to sustain their market share. Maintaining process agility helps CPG companies to enhance business efficiency, market competitiveness, and quality. Companies with an agile manufacturing process, find it easier to succeed in this competitive market by delivering quality products. By implementing a systematic management system, CPG companies can enhance manufacturing agility, which further contributes to business success.

Technological agility

Recent studies show that customers pay more attention to the packaging of consumer packaged goods. In the CPG industry, technological agility mainly deals with meeting the packaging requirements. Enhancing technological agility can help companies in the CPG industry run multiple packaging formats on the same production line.

