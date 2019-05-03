Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2018

AB Klaipedos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter, the "Company"), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 26 April 2019 in between the other questions approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

AB Klaipedos nafta revenues for the year 2018 comprise EUR 99,998 thousand, 6.1% less compared to the year 2017 (EUR 106,484 thousand);

Net profit of the Company comprise EUR 11,577 thousand, 32.0% less compared to the year 2017 (EUR 17,031 thousand), net profit margin - 11.6 per cent (in 2017 - 16.0 per cent).

Company's EBITDA for the year 2018 comprise EUR 26,949 thousand, 14.0% less compared to the same period of the year 2017 (EUR 31,339 thousand), EBITDA margin - 26.9 per cent (in 2017 - 29.4 per cent).

Approved Financial Statements of AB Klaipedos nafta for the year 2018, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards approved for application within the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor's Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of AB Klaipedos nafta

