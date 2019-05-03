Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual General Meeting 3 May 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Schibsted ASA was held on 3 May 2019 in the Company's premises at Akersgata 55 in Oslo.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, ref. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 9 April 2018, including the following:

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.00 per share. The Schibsted shares will trade exclusive of dividend as from 4 May 2019. The dividend will be paid out on or around 14 May 2019.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant the Board authority to increase the share capital. The authority is limited to 10% of the share capital within the B-share class. The authority includes the right to set aside the pre-emptive rights of existing shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to grant Board of Directors the authorization to buy back up to 10% of the Company's shares for a period from the date of this Annual General Meeting and until the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2020.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to elect Anna Mossberg as a new member of the Board of Directors, replacing Orla Noonan, and to re-elect the remaining shareholder-elected board members.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to reelect all three members of the Nomination Committee, John A. Rein, Ann Kristin Brautaset and Spencer Adair.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting is attached and available on www.schibsted.com.

Oslo, 3 May 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

Investor Relations Officer

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

