Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its first quarter 2019 trading update at 6:30 am GMT 7:30 am CET on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.

Management will host a webcast and conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT 9:00 am CET

Q1 2019 trading update webcast and conference call details

Investors and analysts are invited to join via webcast using the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/ontexgroup/#!/ontexgroup/20190508_2

In addition, a limited number of conference call lines will be available. Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Belgium +32 2 4035816

France +33 1 7272 7403

Germany +49 69 2222 25429

Netherlands +31 20 709 5119

United Kingdom +44 207 194 3759

United States +1 646 722 4916

PIN: 44239235#

Investor Update

As previously announced, the Ontex management will hold an Investor Update in London, also on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 10:30 am GMT 11:30 am CET

The Investor Update will also be webcast and can be accessed through the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/ontexgroup/20190508_3/

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005177/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com