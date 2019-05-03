Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its first quarter 2019 trading update at 6:30 am GMT 7:30 am CET on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.
Management will host a webcast and conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT 9:00 am CET
Q1 2019 trading update webcast and conference call details
Investors and analysts are invited to join via webcast using the following link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/ontexgroup/#!/ontexgroup/20190508_2
In addition, a limited number of conference call lines will be available. Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Belgium +32 2 4035816
France +33 1 7272 7403
Germany +49 69 2222 25429
Netherlands +31 20 709 5119
United Kingdom +44 207 194 3759
United States +1 646 722 4916
PIN: 44239235#
Investor Update
As previously announced, the Ontex management will hold an Investor Update in London, also on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 10:30 am GMT 11:30 am CET
The Investor Update will also be webcast and can be accessed through the following link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/ontexgroup/20190508_3/
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.
Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.
Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.
Contacts:
INVESTOR ENQUIRIES
Philip Ludwig
+32 53 333 730
investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
PRESS ENQUIRIES
Gaëlle Vilatte
+32 53 333 708
gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com