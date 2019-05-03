Vaisala Group: Invitation to Vaisala's Capital Markets Day 2019

Vaisala Corporation

May 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. (EEST)

Invitation to Vaisala's Capital Markets Day 2019

Vaisala invites analysts and investors to participate in its Capital Markets Day at Vaisala's head office, Vanha Nurmijärventie 21, Vantaa on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. till 2.00 p.m. At the event, Vaisala's top management will provide an update on the company's business, development projects and near-term business priorities.

The Capital Markets Day will start with morning coffee at 8:30 a.m. and continue with presentations at 9:00. a.m. The presentations will end approximately at 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch and a factory tour. A more detailed program of the Capital Markets Day will be send to the participants by June 3, 2019.

To sign up for the event, please contact Elina Kari no later than May 29, 2019 by email elina.kari@vaisala.com, or tel. +358 50 382 0131. The presentation materials for the event will be published in English on Vaisala's website at www.vaisala.com/investors during the Capital Markets Day.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

paula.liimatta@vaisala.com

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

