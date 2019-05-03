Active Biotech: The Phase 2 LEGATO-HD study of laquinimod in Huntington's disease will be presented at the scientific conference "American Academy of Neurology - AAN" in Philadelphia, PA, on May 6 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Lund Sweden, May 3, 2019 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) announces that data from the Phase 2 LEGATO-HD study of laquinimod in Huntington's disease has been selected to be presented orally by Global Coordinating Principal Investigator, Dr Ralf Reilmann at the scieintific conference "American Academy of Neurology (AAN)" in Philadelphia, PA, May 4-10. The presentation titled "The efficacy and safety results of laquinimod as a treatment for Huntington's Disease (LEGATO-HD)" will be held on May 6 at 2 p.m. local time.



The abstract will be available on Active Biotech's website (www.activebiotech.com) in connection with the presentation.



ABOUT LEGATO-HD

LEGATO-HD is a multinational, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 study of laquinimod as a potential treatment in patients with HD. The study was designed to evaluate three doses arms (0.5mg, 1.0mg, and 1.5mg daily) versus placebo. The highest dose of 1.5 mg was discontinued in January 2016 as a precautionary measure after cardiovascular safety problems were observed in multiple sclerosis studies with laquinimod of 1.2 mg and 1.5 mg respectively. No similar issues were identified in the LEGATO-HD study.



The primary endpoint evaluating the change from baseline at month 12 in the UHDRS-TMS for the 1.0 mg dose as compared with placebo was not achieved. The secondary endpoint, percent change in brain atrophy (caudate volume) from baseline at 12 months in the 1.0 mg dose as compared to placebo, was met. The safety profile in the study was similar to that expected in the patient population.



Exploratory outcome includes change of Unified Huntington's Disease Rating Scale - Total Motor Score (UHDRS-TMS) and percentage change in brain atrophy for the 0.5 mg dose, as well as changes in measured motor function (Q-motor), cognitive function, functional capacity and brain volumes for the 1.0 and 0.5 mg doses individually. The safety measures included adverse event reporting, clinical laboratory tests, vital signs, electrocardiograms, physical examinations and suicidality.



Results from the study have previously been presented at the scientific conferences in the autumn of 2018 "Huntington Study Group, HSG 2018" and "European Huntington's Disease Network (EHDN )" annual meeting.



The study was conducted by Teva in collaboration with the Huntington Study Group and European Huntington's Disease Network. The study is registered as NCT02215616 on clinicaltrials.gov and its EudraCT number is

2014-000418-75.



Lund May 3, 2019

Active Biotech AB (publ)



Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties in development for neurodegenerative diseases. ANYARA (naptumumab), an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects.

The information was submitted for publication at 13.00 p.m. CET on May 3, 2019.

