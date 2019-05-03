ParcelPal Welcomes Ontario MP Ben Lobb to the Advisory Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) is pleased to welcome Ontario MP Ben Lobb as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

Ben Lobb is a Member of Parliament for Huron-Bruce, Ontario. He was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008. He was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Huron-Bruce, October 14th, 2008. He was re-elected again in May 2011 and October 2015.

In the 41st Parliament Ben served as Chair of the Standing Committee on Health. The Committee studied many topics including, Opioid Addiction in Canada, Safety Code 6, Lyme Disease and a study on Vaping in Canada. The Vaping study provided Health Canada valuable recommendations that led to Government Legislation and regulation of all vaping/e-cigarette products in Canada.

In addition to serving as the Chair of the Standing Committee on Health, Ben has served on Veterans Affairs Committee (VAC) and Agriculture & Agri-Food Committee. During his time on VAC, the committee reviewed the Veterans Independence Program which provides benefits to Veterans returning from Afghanistan. The recommendations from this report led to many enhancements for wellness, rehabilitation and an opportunity for a productive life after their Military service was complete.

Ben is the former Chair of the Auto Caucus. He has served on numerous committees since 2008, member of the Standing Committee on Human Resources and Persons with Disabilities, Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and communities, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott States, "Ben has a unique mix of business and political experience in Ontario. He has served over ten years as a Member of Parliament in Ottawa and worked many years in Southern Ontario. Ben is extremely familiar with ParcelPal's business, our plans for future expansion. Ben will be a valuable member moving forward."

Ben Lobb stated, "I am excited to be joining a company that is on the cutting edge of technology and the new economy. ParcelPal has a bright future and I am excited to be part of a team that will grow their business across Canada and the United States."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

