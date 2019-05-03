During 2019, Immunovia will focus on optimising the IMMray PanCan-d test in preparation for the start of a commercial private testing service for pancreatic cancer (PDAC). The sample optimisation study should end in Q2. In H219, accreditation of the Swedish and US laboratories is required to enable a private PDAC test service by Q120. The 2,000 patient PanFAM-1 prospective clinical trial is still recruiting patients and might report primary data on early-stage PDAC detection in December 2019. Earlier-stage opportunities are: Type II diabetes, early symptoms of PDAC, lung cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. Our valuation remains at SEK3.5bn.

