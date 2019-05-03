Deal future-proofs business bandwidth requirements

A global webscale company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) to connect its European headquarters to data centers in Dublin, Ireland.

The solution will connect the customer's existing facilities on Zayo's T50 Metro network while securing capacity for future operations currently being planned and built. It includes an additional 2.5km fiber build to extend Zayo's footprint into Profile Park, a leading business location in Dublin. Zayo is also finalizing new routes in Dublin that were announced last fall to meet the needs of companies that have a presence in Dublin or are considering investment and relocation in Ireland.

"Dublin is experiencing rapid growth and has already become a key hub for global companies with operations in Europe," said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. "This is an excellent illustration of leveraging our embedded network to provide the customer with a solution to meet their unique capacity needs."

Zayo provides its full suite of products in Dublin, including dark fiber, wavelengths, Ethernet and IP. Zayo's diverse high-capacity network offers the most direct routes from Dublin to London, Amsterdam and Paris.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

