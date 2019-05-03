Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 April to 26 April 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|23/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|94,9282
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|24/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|94,3512
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|25/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|93,445
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|26/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|92,0911
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|8 000
|93,7039
