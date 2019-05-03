Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 April to 26 April 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 23/04/2019 FR0010313833 2000 94,9282 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 24/04/2019 FR0010313833 2000 94,3512 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 25/04/2019 FR0010313833 2000 93,445 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 26/04/2019 FR0010313833 2000 92,0911 XPAR TOTAL 8 000 93,7039

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

