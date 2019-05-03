After a booming start at Berlin, Germany and San Diego, USA, Yealink's global roadshow is now in full swing across the world

Yealink showcases the benefits of its state-of-the-art, trend-setting business phone series, to enthusiastic clients who travelled long distances to attend the global roadshow events

XIAMEN, China, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of a series of events, which is a part of Yealink's Global Roadshow 2019, was held in Berlin, Germany on April 9, 2019. In the USA, residents of San Diego were the first ones to experience the enlightening Global Roadshow event that was held on April 18, 2019.

Following the success of the popular T2 and T4 series that had led to Yealink ranking No.1 in the global SIP phone shipments market, Yealink introduced the contemporary T5 Business Phone Series. At both these action-packed occasions, Yealink's dedicated team gave a comprehensive insight into Yealink's latest T5 Business Phone Series business phone series.

Yealink's Product of Director, Lee Li, underlined the new features of T5 Business Phone Series in his talk, including:

an acoustic shield technology

large color touchscreen

intuitive hard keys layout and

an adjustable HD camera

The events also included a Q&A session that allowed the attendees to clarify any concerns that they had about how they could use Yealink's business phone solutions to maximum advantage.

At the events, Yealink's latest range of business phones and tools that offer unified communication solutions were on display. This gave the guests an opportunity to acquaint themselves with Yealink's products while enjoying a scrumptious variety of BBQ for lunch alongside.

The attendees were also offered a sneak peek of Yealink's exciting future plans of R&D and their expansion in the global market. The day rounded off perfectly with fun sessions of golf fueled with some casual networking. All in all, the attendees were seen to be well-satisfied with the entire experience.

The Sales Manager of Yealink, USA, Super Zheng, stated, "For a company that keeps customer satisfaction at the heart and soul of everything, one of the key reasons of organizing the global roadshow is to benefit our clients. I'm pleased to say that we very much succeeded in achieving our goal. The feedback we have received from the attendees of the Global Roadshow so far has been nothing short of phenomenal."

Event hashtags, such as Yealink2019, YealinkBerlin YealinkSD, YealinkPhoenix and others, have been beaming on social media. Attendees and Yealink staff have been depicting their enthusiasm by contributing their thoughts about the events.

The Global Roadshow 2019 events are being described by the attendees as: Informative, interesting and enjoyable. The upcoming roadshow events are already generating a lot of buzz on social media, showing the true excitement of Yealink fans.

About Yealink Inc.

Founded in 2001, Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, offering video conferencing service to worldwide enterprises. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

