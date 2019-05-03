Vietnamese Exchange Platform Bcnex Announces Token Sale

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2019 / Vietnam will soon see the first regulated crypto exchange made available to users with Bcnex announcing an upcoming token sale event. The innovative text startup is in active talks with the Vietnamese government and awaiting its regulator license.

After a successful private round of initial investments, the team behind Bcnex is now opening the public round of the tokensale. Willing participants can contribute to the development of the new crypto system throughout the public tokensale, which starts on May 3rd 2019 and ends on June 27th, 2019.

Bcnex has announced 4 upcoming sessions of token distribution at different price points for interested investors:

The first session is for purchases using ETH with flexible price, ranging from $0.15 to $0.25 USD.

The second one is for purchases using BTC with a flexible price, ranging from $0.25 to $0.35 USD.

The third one is for purchases using USDT with a flexible price, ranging from $0.35 to $0.45 USD.

The last session is for purchases using BCN with a fixed price of $0.45 USD.

A limited number of 100,000,000 BCNX tokens have been allocated for the sale event. participants will be required to undergo KYC and the tokensale is restricted to American and Canadian citizens. All unsold tokens will be burned.

Funds raised during the tokensale will be used for further development of the Bcnex ecosystem, expanding on the existing product offering with several value-adding services. The vision for Bcnex is to go beyond a simple cryptocurrency exchange and act as a full-feature ecosystem that offers its users the opportunity to trade crypto assets on a fully-fledged, transparent and secure financial platform. The full spectrum of the components of the ecosystem will include:

1) Bcnex Blockchain Trading Platform for the trading, purchase, sale and exchange of custom tokens and cryptocurrencies of different blockchain, crypto-related projects.

2) Bcnex Launchpad: for fundraising purposes of innovative startups. This is a one-stop solution for projects that want to manage the entire ICO/STO/IEO process- from Private Sales/Angel Funding Sessions to Public/Open Funding Rounds.

3) Project Data Center for knowledge sharing that empowers investors with a transparent advisor and provides them with sufficient information about projects that are posted in the Bcnex Ecosystem. To promote quality and encourage user engagement, Bcnex will institute a rating system for blockchain-crypto-related projects based on different criteria.

4) Bcnex Startup Incubator for support to startups in realizing their business ideas with advice on capital raise, technical infrastructure development, networking… etc.

Bcnex will be a one-of-a-kind system that bridges the gap between crypto trading and startup growth and promotion with a single platform. After gaining the support of the Vietnamese government and private investors, the team is now giving the global crypto community the opportunity to participate in the further development of the platform. Such cooperation can produce benefits to everyone involved in the public tokensale.

The first soon-to-be-regulated cryptocurrency exchange will initially launch in Vietnam with a subsequent expansion to other countries. This gives early investors a unique opportunity to enter a new startup that is backed by industry best practices and a regulatory framework early on.

The tech stack used in the development of Bcnex gives the exchange a host of competitive advantages over existing solutions on the market. A few of the core principles Bcnex is built on are:

A highly secure and stable trading platform built on microservices architecture that meets the most stringent customer requirements. Plus, Bcnex has partnered with Akamai to ensure that the system is protected at the highest security level.

Strong customer focus and excellent user experience through a 24/7 support service.

Superior processing power with an institutional-grade trading engine which can process up to 2M orders per second, one of the fastest in the industry.

With a rich and abundant source of liquidity, Bcnex ensures that every transaction on the system is executed without delays and multiple intermediaries.

Regulatory framework with the baking of the 844 Program of the Vietnamese Government

BCNX tokens issued by Bcnex will be used primarily as a medium of exchange on the platform and will also be used for access to token sales, listing and sponsorship fees, and as payment for any services rendered by Bcnex in preparing teams for token sales or listings. Funds from the sale of Bcnex tokens will be used to further development on the Bcnex trading platform and ICO management ecosystem and to expand our marketing campaign.

The sale of BCNX in tandem with a widespread user base will help Bcnex achieve its intention of becoming a world-leading, regulated ICO management platform and cryptocurrency exchange. The overwhelming support for the project already in the successful presale period is a testament to the trust of users and the crypto community in the innovative project.

The team behind Bcnex is working to lay the foundation for the global expansion of a regulated cryptocurrency market with all proceeds raised in our token sale event helping further this vision and making it a reality.

Bcnex's ICO Tokens Sale is coming up. In the mean time, you can also apply for trading contest here https://www.bcnex.net/trading-competition.html. Trade to receive rewards.

