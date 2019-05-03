The global home beer brewing machine market is expected to post a CAGR close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Many consumers prefer bulk purchase of ingredients to brew large batches of beer at home instead of buying cans and bottles from outside due to their interest in self-brewed beer. Manufacturers of beer brewing machines have used this momentum to offer residential beer brewing machines. Moreover, these machines are available in different sizes and can be installed easily. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global home beer brewing machine market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the multi-featured product offerings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global home beer brewing machine market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global home beer brewing machine market: Multi-featured product offerings

Most of the home beer brewing machines offered in the market have multiple features such as mashing, boiling, fermenting, conditioning, filtering, and packaging. These machines are also equipped with display controls and Wi-Fi connectivity with cell phones, tablets, and personal computers of users. They give users greater reach and offer recipes that they can share with other budding home brewers. Smart connectivity enables real-time tracking of the brewing process and helps consumers to keep track of their beer. Manufacturers are providing applications with their home beer brewing machines, which contain built-in recipes and give them an option to make new recipes. Also, vendors are continuously innovating products and introducing home beer brewing machines with various functions and technological advances such as multiple-tap system, digital thermostat, and frost-free operation. Therefore, such innovative features are expected to boost market growth largely during the forecast period.

"Apart from the multi-featured product offerings, the innovation and category expansion leading to product premiumization, the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyle, and the rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient equipment are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global market," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global home beer brewing machine market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global home beer brewing machine market by product size (mini brewer and full-size brewer) and geographical regions (North America, EMEA, APAC, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA, APAC, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to continue dominating as well as register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in a number of innovations by home brewing machine manufacturers in the region.

