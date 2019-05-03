A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on why it's time to rethink your packaging strategy and how to do it right. This article provides comprehensive insights into the reasons why it is critical for brands to rethink and redesign their packaging initiatives. Experts at Infiniti Research also explains the key steps involved in creating an effective packaging strategy.

Factors including changing consumer demand, social movements, increasing regulatory compliance, and economic challenges are increasing the need for better packaging initiatives. Packaging strategies adopted by brands must be ongoing, periodically evaluated, and continuously improved. Moreover, modern brands have also realized the importance of packaging strategies in marketing a product. Furthermore, now the packaging design plays a vital role in the customers' buying decision. Customers are placing equal importance on both the quality of the packaging design and the functional aspect of the product.

Reasons to rethink your packaging strategy

Outdated product packaging design

Trends in the packaging industry are constantly evolving. Most of the product packaging designs in the 90s featured bright colors and a large number of design elements. However, today most companies are adopting a minimalistic approach which incorporates a significantly lower amount of design elements in their packaging. If your current packaging strategy is not in line with what your counterparts in the market are offering, it definitely needs an upgrade.

Innovation in product formula

Several companies explore new product innovations and formulas over time. The brand's packaging strategy will have to adapt to meet the functionalities and specifications of new ingredients or technology. Moreover, this also acts as a good opportunity for brands to market the improvements in their product formula to consumers.

Company rebranding

Rebranding has become a common business trend lately. Mostly legacy brands who have been in business for decades tend to change to a more contemporary branding to reflect the modern times. Some even make changes to their logos and visuals to reflect a change in direction. Formulating a new packaging strategy under such circumstances are important to ensure that the design is consistent with the brand's new aesthetic.

Technological advancements

Incorporating modern technology as a part of your new packaging strategy can not only result in efficient product packaging and design strategy but also helps identify innovative designs that you may be missing out on. For instance, brands use several new visual elements in packaging to attract customers including embossing, debossing, foil stamping, or even a spot UV that highlights a part of the packaging design.

