The global berries market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global berries market from 2019-2023.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the various health benefits associated with the consumption of berries and the increasing awareness among consumers of these health benefits. Berries are rich in antioxidants, fiber, low in calories, and improving blood sugar and insulin levels, which have a beneficial effect on health as they prevent many major diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers. Hence, berries are experiencing significant demand from the food and beverage as well as personal care industries. Also, many global organizations are promoting higher consumption of fruits and vegetables, which will drive the growth of the fresh food market thereby driving the demand for fruits like berries during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the new packaging trends will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global berries market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global berries market: New packaging trends

Currently, new packaging techniques for berries like sliced berries (strawberries) and Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) are available and are becoming more popular in developed markets like the US. Also, extending the shelf life of the final product is an important criterion to retain the attributes of the final product. The shelf life of fresh strawberries is around a week if stored properly. Therefore, to maintain the quality of fresh fruits and vegetables, including berries, vendors are focusing on factors such as quality, wet strength, and the durability of packaging materials. Consumers find that these products are highly convenient for consumption and hence, prefer these products.

"Along with new packaging trends, new product launches is one other factor that is boosting the growth of the global market. New product launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global berries market. Producers of berries are adopting innovative distribution strategies to increase the market for these products. For instance, in May 2018, a vendor launched Braspberries, a new combination of blueberry-stuffed raspberries. Such innovative products are expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global berries market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global berries market by application (food and beverages, personal care, and others) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the MEA region is expected to register the highest incremental growth close to 1%.

