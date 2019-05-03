The "How to Write Effective SOPs" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An essential course for ensuring compliance with Regulatory Requirements which will be of particular relevance for Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Research/Operations, GMP, QA and Document Management Functions.
Course Overview
SOPs play a crucial compliance role with regulations. It is therefore essential that they are well written and easy to use by the end users. If SOPs are not followed correctly, the validity of data generated is compromised, leading to inspection findings and non-compliance issues which could lead to delays in bringing a drug/device to market.
This SOP course has been specifically designed to help you develop the skills to write and produce the content of SOPs using a best practice process, review and implement SOPs and ensure you comply in a regulated environment.
You will come away with the confidence to use a process to write, update and implement SOPs which can easily be understood by the end users.
Attend this programme will show you:
- Master the art of writing user-friendly SOPs
- Learn how to prepare the content of SOPs
- Discover how to implement and manage SOPs effectively
- Carry out effective SOP training
- Ensure your SOPs incorporate appropriate regulatory requirements
Who Should Attend:
- All those in pharma, biotechnology, generics, devices and animal health industries who are involved in preparing, reviewing and/or managing SOPs
- Ideal as an introduction to preparing, reviewing and implementing SOPs and may also be helpful to those wanting to ensure they are aware of best practice
- Particularly those in GXP areas including clinical research, pharmacovigilance
Agenda
How to write concise and user friendly SOPs
- When are SOPs needed and why?
- Discuss the difference between having SOPs, policy documents, work instructions and local guidance
Review the fundamentals of SOPs
- Determine the scope, roles and responsibilities associated with SOPs
- Identify the essential structure of SOPs
- Discussion to share best practice: Review of what makes a good SOP
- Identify who should write, review and authorise SOPs
- Current thinking in writing SOPs and an example of a good SOP
Write concise and user-friendly SOPs
- Translate the flow of operations into the document
- Write SOPs that are sufficiently detailed, but not restrictive and limiting
- Understand the target audience and account for end user's needs
- Tips for how to write the content, format, style and presentation
- Defining SOP content using mind mapping and flow charting
SOP implementation and management
- Review and approval processes for SOPs
- Handling updates when should SOPs be updated and how?
- Distribution, version control
- SOP training
- How to maximise end user compliance
- Exercise: Write an example SOP
Ensuring your SOPs meet regulatory requirements
- What needs to be included for compliance in GMP areas?
- Current regulatory trends
- Identify common SOP deficiencies
- Tips for what auditors and inspectors look for when they review SOPs
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gkwwrq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190503005302/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing