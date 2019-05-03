Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the top three challenges and benefits of implementing a multi-echelon inventory optimization strategy. The modern supply chains today comprise of several components that need to be managed and maintained as separate entities to drive maximum value. As a result, supply chain executives across industries are facing an ongoing dilemma that ultimately boils down to improving customer service levels while ensuring optimal levels of inventory.

To address several such supply chain challenges and to stay competitive in the long-run, manufacturers all over the globe are now focusing on multi-echelon inventory optimization. This approach to inventory management has empowered several manufacturers to keep inventory levels low, move inventory as quickly as possible, and ensure high service levels for customers.

"Multi-echelon inventory optimization is an ultramodern approach that takes inventory optimization a step further by helping businesses to resolve key issues surrounding modern supply networks," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Multi-echelon Inventory Optimization: Top 3 Benefits

Free-up working capital



Multi-echelon inventory optimization helps businesses free-up working capital by optimizing the interdependencies throughout the supply network. It not only lowers costs but also empowers enterprises to model the trade-offs between service efficiency, risk factors, and various other cost factors.



Prevent inventory errors



For procurement officials, being able to offer the best service while having the least total inventory sounds like a dream. A multi-echelon inventory optimization approach empowers manufacturers to optimize service levels and prevent stock-out situations by preventing errors.

Optimize service levels



Multi-echelon inventory optimization solutions empower manufacturers to gauge stock levels and measure the size of inventory buffers without compromising on customer requirements. Optimization of service levels, in turn, helps manufacturers to enhance the overall efficiency of the supply chain.

