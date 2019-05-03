SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supply chain risk management study for a consumer packaged goods company

Project background

The company wanted to analyze suppliers and the risks associated with them by performing price and quality benchmarking for their products and machines. The time agreed upon with the client to conclude this engagement was three weeks.

Objective 1: The company wanted to ensure safe delivery of their products by enhancing the quality of DFC rolls used during shipment and reduce reliance on original equipment manufacturer.

Objective 2: They were interested in identifying new suppliers offering better prices.

"Supply chain risk management plays a crucial for companies to ensure the smooth functioning of business units and determine financial benefits by proactively strategizing business plans and mitigating business risks," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of three weeks, the client a well-known consumer packaged goods company - identified suppliers that could reduce the possibility of supply chain disruptions and proactively evaluate their performance. The solution offered helped them to:

Achieve cost savings of more than 11% by decreasing dependence on original equipment manufacturers.

Leverage the services of an existing and pre-approved chemical supplier at better prices.

Outcome: The services offered by the experts at SpendEdge assessed the delivery capabilities of the client's existing suppliers and helped them identify new suppliers. This allowed them to carry out an effective price benchmarking and create competition among existing suppliers. The solution offered enabled them to shortlist suppliers with low-financial risk and achieve cost-savings of more than $9,000 in the usage of reusable gloves.

