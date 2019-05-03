The "Effective Defence of EPO Patent Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clarity in drafting patent applications has always been a serious issue: Complete clarity is required to distinguish the subject-matter of a claim from prior art, and an unclear claim can be interpreted to the disadvantage of the applicant or proprietor.

The problem/solution' approach is not officially part of the EPC, but is a criterion which has been developed by case law. It is now hard to find a decision of the Boards of Appeal which does not rely on the problem/solution approach in order to decide upon inventive step. It looks easy, but when applied, it should be applied correctly. This is not just a formal matter, but a substantial issue of first importance.

The purpose of this seminar is to teach delegates the essentials of clarity, and the most effective use of the problem/solution approach, giving them an edge over other parties.

Who Should Attend

Qualified European patent attorneys

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers

People working or training in intellectual property

US attorneys working in Europe

Trainee patent attorneys

EQE Candidates

Agenda

Understanding the implications of clarity of claims Article 84

Definition of clarity Art 84

Categories and types of claims

Practical definition of clarity clear means

Conciseness and support by description

Form and content of claims

Clarity vs. novelty

Structural vs. functional features

Understanding the implications of clarity of claims Article 84 continued

Comprising vs. consisting

The interplay between Art 83, 84 and 56

Relative terms

Inventions defined by parameters

Definition by result to be achieved

Sources of difficulties with Article 84 illustrating case law

Clarity of claims in opposition procedure

Application of G 3/14 to amended claims

Adaptation of the description

Practical workshop: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt

Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach Article 56

Legal definition

State of the art

Obvious

Problem-solution approach identifying the nearest/closest prior art

Formulating the objective technical problem

Inventive step and how to master the problem-solution approach Article 56 continued

Does the claimed subject matter solve the objective problem?

Partial problems

Aggregation/juxtaposition

Mix of technical and non-technical features

Deciding on inventive step and positive pointers

Practical workshop: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt

Latest case law and its implications for defending your EPO patent applications

Notable decisions on inventive step

